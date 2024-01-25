Emergency services plead with drivers, swimmers to stay safe this long weekend

Emergency services are again pleading for people to take care and keep safe this long weekend, with more motorists expected out on the roads and plenty of beachgoers likely to head to Illawarra beaches.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
NSW Police Force's Operation Australia Day began at 12.01am on Thursday and until the end of the weekend.
Illawarra Highway Patrol traffic manager Inspector Michael McKechnie said NSW Police had extra officers working across the long weekend, targeting drink and drug driving, speeding, seatbelt use and distraction offences, such as using mobile phones.
Double demerits apply for the duration of the operation.
"When you are driving on the roads, pay attention, your driving should be your primary focus," Inspector McKechnie said.
He said those planning on drinking should have a plan B to get home.
A Lake Illawarra Highway Patrol officer caught a drink-driver on Thursday morning, shortly before Inspector McKechnie spoke to the media.
He said it was common for people to blow over the limit the morning after drinking.
"Often they don't allow enough time for the amount they've consumed," he said.
Inspector McKechnie said police did all they could to reduce road deaths but they did ask for the community's help.
"We invite everyone to come down and enjoy the Illawarra's beautiful beaches and areas, if they are passing through or visiting, please drive safely and make sure you get to their destination," he said.
Water police will also be keeping an eye on boaters, making sure they have the necessary safety equipment such as lifejackets, and are also not operating their vessels while under the influence of alcohol.
Lifesavers are stressing the importance of swimming only between the flags, at patrolled beaches, as the risk of drowning skyrockets on the January 26 public holiday.
Surf Life Saving (SLS) Australia says data indicates the risk of drowning in coastal locations is four times higher than usual over the Australia Day long weekend.
SLS NSW chief executive officer Steven Pearce said January 26 was one of the busiest days on the state's beaches.
"Enjoy the weekend but make sure that if you're heading to the beach, visit a patrolled location and only swim between the red and yellow flags," Mr Pearce said.
Lifesaver Morgan Clarke, a member of both Wollongong City and Woonona Surf Life Saving Clubs and Wollongong's Young Citizen of the Year, reiterated this message.
Miss Clarke said it did not matter how confident a swimmer someone was, nor how well they knew a beach, they should not swim when flags weren't out, including after-hours.
She also urged people to listen to the advice of the lifesavers out on patrol.
"They're there to help the public, not to hinder their experience," Miss Clarke.
So far this summer there have been 11 coastal drowning deaths in NSW, all at unpatrolled locations, and men are overrepresented.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.