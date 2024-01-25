Work begins on Calderwood's shopping future

Work on a new shopping centre for the Calderwood area kicked off this week.
Construction work started just days after the sod-turning for the $50 million Calderwood Village project on January 19.
With Woolworths as the anchor tenant, the centre will also include a Priceline Pharmacy, Anytime Fitness gym, Allan's Barber and Donut Jam in the mix of 30 specialty retailers.
The centre will also include a medical centre, veterinary clinic and swim school.
"It started with a much smaller concept early on in the process," said founder and director of retail property ownership and management company Revelop.
"But as things progressed, we realised that this area is growing quite rapidly and the needs of this area will grow quite rapidly. What was going to be a smaller supermarket will now be a full-scale large format Woolworths with BWS attached."
Shellharbour deputy mayor Kellie Marsh was on hand for the sod-turning and said the centre will provide a much closer option for Calderwood residents who have had to travel to the Albion Park CBD to do their shopping.
Cr Marsh also felt the locals would embrace the inclusion of a medical centre.
"What I think will have a major impact on our local community is many of us now have difficulty at times accessing medical centres and doctors locally with many of them closing their books to new patients," Cr Marsh said.
"So with a brand new medical centre and allied health service it'll provide opportunity to provide high-quality health care locally."
