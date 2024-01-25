Magistrate tells Wollongong man who took secret sex videos to 'grow up'

A magistrate has told a Wollongong man who crept around a woman's home and took secret sex videos of her in a twisted revenge plot to "grow up".
"I think you need some maturity training ... this could have been incredibly harmful," Magistrate Claire Girotto said.
Jason Leng dodged jail when he was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, after pleading guilty to entering with intent to intimidate, stalking, and intentionally recording an intimate image without consent.
Leng's bizarre offending came after he learnt the woman, who is known to him, began a relationship with a man. Leng visited the woman's home to pick up some belongings in January 2023, with the woman under the impression Leng had left her place when she did.
That night, the woman had returned home with her partner. Throughout the evening, the pair heard sounds in the apartment, however eventually fell asleep. The man woke up, decided to grab a drink - and then sprung Leng standing in the kitchen.
"What the f--- are you doing here? Get the f--- out," the man told Leng.
The woman watched from her bedroom window as Leng left her home and got into his vehicle. The next day she contacted him and he revealed he had been inside the apartment the whole time, creeping from one room to the next.
"When (name) was in the loungeroom and you were in the shower, I would move elsewhere," Leng said.
Leng then described the exact sexual acts which the couple engaged in. The woman called police who arrived soon after to obtain a statement.
Leng was arrested the in early hours of the next day, with police examining his mobile phone and finding four videos filmed from inside the woman's home of her having sex, taken from behind her ajar bedroom.
The couple weren't aware of Leng's present, according to court documents. The magistrate acknowledged Leng's crimes were borne out of "anger and spite" and told him "it's time you grew up".
"It wasn't for sexual gratification. Even though there's evidence about what he likes to do," Magistrate Girotto said.
Leng was sentenced to a three-year community correction order and must complete 100 hours of unpaid community service work.
