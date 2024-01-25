Emma McKeon showered with love from both sides of the NSW-Qld border

Wollongong's very own golden girl Emma McKeon has been warmly received as the 2024 Young Australian of the Year.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The 29-year-old, in the throes of gearing up for the 2024 Paris Olympics, received the honour at a ceremony in Canberra on January 25.
And she promptly turned the attention 180 degrees.
"I want young kids to know that I was once in the same position that they are now - hoping and dreaming of one day doing something big," Ms McKeon said
"Don't be afraid to take on hard things and set aspirational goals that, at times, might be scary. This is how we push ourselves to achieve our dreams."
Now living on the Gold Coast, and in the field as the Queensland winner, the Sunshine State's Premier Steven Miles wasted no time in congratulating Australia's most decorated Olympian.
"Her achievements in the pool have inspired so many. She's a tremendous role model for all young people," Mr Miles said.
"And a great Queenslander."
It was no matter to The Illawarra Grammar School which was equally speedy in offering its best: Our warmest congratulations to TIGS alumna Emma McKeon for being named Young Australian of the Year 2024."
Among the other well-wishers were NSW's Governor Margaret Beazley and South Maroubra SLSC.
The surf club's message read: "South Maroubra SLSC has a strong & long connection with the McKeon family.
"Tonight Emma McKeon AM Grand Daughter of Rick McKeon Life Member and daughter of member and Olympian Ron McKeon was awarded 2024 Young Australian of the Year for her wonderful sporting achievement!
From all of us here at South Maroubra SLSC, a massive congratulations Emma."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.