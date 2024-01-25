Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Hawks

Hawks produce stunning turnaround to smack Wildcats in Perth

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated January 26 2024 - 12:46am, first published January 25 2024 - 11:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawks produce stunning turnaround to smack Wildcats in Perth
Hawks produce stunning turnaround to smack Wildcats in Perth

Reports of Illawarra's demise have proven to be greatly exaggerated.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
Hawks produce stunning turnaround to smack Wildcats in Perth
Hawks produce stunning turnaround to smack Wildcats in Perth
The Hawks head home to face New Zealand on Sunday.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
Doing something he loves the key for Bulli's OAM recipient Steve Hewson
Steve Hewson said he loves everything about rugby league on his way to an Order of Australia (OAM) award.. Picture by Robert Peet
Hewson has been massive for wheelchair rugby league.
Jordan Warren
No comments
'I've just loved it': Val Brunker receives OAM for dedication to netball
Minnamurra resident Val Brunker has received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for her dedication to netball, particularly in Kiama. Picture by Adam McLean
Val's journey with the sport in Kiama began in the early 1980s.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
More from Hawks Nest

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.