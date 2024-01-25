Hawks produce stunning turnaround to smack Wildcats in Perth

Reports of Illawarra's demise have proven to be greatly exaggerated.
On the performance the Hawks produced in a 95-77 win over the Wildcats in Perth on Thursday night, simply reaching the play-in looks a low bar.
That battle remains an uphill one, but as a bounce back from a brutally disappointing 0-2 on their home floor last weekend, performances don't come more impressive.
Illawarra lead by a whopping 20 points at halftime on the back of a second quarter explosion, and never truly let the hosts back into the contest.
Despite carrying a knee injury into the clash, Gary Clark again led the Hawks with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists.
He was one of five Hawks in double digits, with Todd Blanchfield (16), Tyler Harvey (13), Sam Froling (12) and Hyunjung Lee in what was truly a team performance.
If Justin Tatum wasn't over the line as the club's next head coach, the nature and significance of the win would have to be the final tick.
For all the leaps the Hawks have taken under Tatum, they headed to what has been a graveyard for visiting Illawarra teams staring down the barrel of four losses in a row for the first time this season, including the 2-7 start under Jacob Jackomas.
The Hawks are now 8-5 on Tatum's watch, 10-12 on the season, and leapfrog New Zealand into seventh spot on the ladder heading into a huge Sunday showdown with the Breakers in Wollongong.
They'll mercifully enjoy a six-day turn into another home clash with the Bullets before heading into a tough run of three road games in their final four outings of the campaign.
It includes a home clash with Perth they'll now take a mountain of confidence into before concluding the regular season against United in Melbourne.
Benching Robinson a masterstoke
With Justin Robinson having gone 0-13 from the field in two home losses last round, Tatum made a major call in bringing his star import off the bench.
It worked a treat in the opening term, with Tatum injecting his entire second unit into the game trailing 19-15. The Hawks went 13-3 with Robinson as floor general, including a pair of triples to Todd Blanchfield, to lead 21-28 at quarter-time.
Robinson had six points and two assists at the half that saw across-the-board contributions, enough that the Hawks produced 55 first-half points with only Blanchfield (12) in double digits.
"J-Rob's a true professional and he accepted it because we knew that we needed something to change up in our style of play and in our lineup," Tatum said.
"It was not a demotion to him, he gave us strength off the bench and a great voice. He's great with the scout, he does what point-guards do.
"He understands other people's plays and what's been called, so he led that second unit to be able to give us that burst of energy that we needed.
"He did a great job. It was nothing that J-Rob took out of context not starting. At the end of the day, he played similar minutes that he would have, maybe a little bit less, but he was very productive.
"This whole group understands that I have 12-13 very talented guys who could probably start any team on this league. Everybody has to accept their role and accept that they might not play a significant amount of minutes that they feel that they should play, but do whatever the team needs to do to win.
"J-Rob is one of those guys."
Hawks continue Cotton-stopping run
Much like their previous outing against the Cats in Wollongong, the Hawks ensured league MVP favourite Bryce Cotton wouldn't be the one to beat them, keeping him to 0-4 from the field in the first half, his only points in the opening stanza coming from the line.
His first field goal was a key triple that cut the margin back to 12 in the third term, with Tatum immediately calling a timeout and halting momentum Cotton could never regain.
Ultimately, the scoring wizard finished with 13 points at 2-12 from the field. It continued a tough run against Illawarra for the three-time MVP, who was 1-9 for his seven points in an 18-point defeat to the Hawks in Wollongong in round 10.
He'll head into a third clash with the Hawks in the final round of the season having gone 3-21 against the Tatum-coached outfit.
"We have long wings who are able to slide their feet pretty well," Tatum said.
"Our guys communicated if they needed to switch or if we needed to double him here and there. When he gave the ball up, we wanted to make sure he didn't catch it back.
"Our width out there, and our trust with our backside help helped us out today."
Blanchfield makes presence felt on Perth return
If there was anyone with a point to prove in RAC Arena, it was the veteran sharpshooter. Having signed a three-year deal with the Wildcats two seasons ago, many felt he'd finish his career in the west.
Wildcats coach John Rillie clearly had other ideas, with Blanchfield struggling to crack the rotation last season and deemed surplus to requirements with two years to run on his contract.
A release saw him link with the Hawks where he's again received sparing time, but he made it count early on his return to Perth on Thursday.
His first 12 points came at 4-4 from field, including 3-3 from deep. He finished with 16 points at 5-8, second only to Clark for the Hawks. All told, Tatum got 37 points from his bench.
Return home a challenge for road warriors
It's something of an anomaly, but there's no question the Hawks most impressive performances under Tatum have come on the road.
Re-producing those efforts at home has been a challenge, and something they'll need to address heading into a crucial clash with the Breakers in Wollongong on Sunday.
"I told our guys we might just need no fans in the arena and just imagine that we're on the road every time now," Tatum joked post-game.
"I think we've just got to make sure we understand our back's against the wall every time that we go play because we know we have a chance to make that top six. We can't keep dropping games or not playing well.
"We need big ones, like this one today. We're going to go to New Zealand prepared and ready to go mentally like we did when we had the double-header with Tas and Brisbane a couple of weeks ago and we split one and one.
"When we go back home this time, we're going to give New Zealand everything we got and hopefully the same group that played tonight will show up on Sunday."
