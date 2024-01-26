Illawarra Mercury
The Mercury in 1992: Boomers blasted over stance on HIV-positive Magic Johnson

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
January 26 2024 - 12:00pm
Illawarra basketballer Alex Hodgson - with dad Anthony - was unimpressed with the Boomers' attitude about playing a HIV-positive Magic Johnson.
Looking back at January 27, 1992

Illawarra basketballer Alex Hodgson wasn't happy with the Boomers' stance over Magic Johnson playing for the US at the Barcelona Olympics.

