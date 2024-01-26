The Mercury in 1992: Boomers blasted over stance on HIV-positive Magic Johnson

Illawarra basketballer Alex Hodgson wasn't happy with the Boomers' stance over Magic Johnson playing for the US at the Barcelona Olympics.
In November 1991, Johnson announced he was HIV positive and, while, he retired from the sport, he was still chosen as a member of the Dream Team.
That concerned a number of players in the Boomers' squad, who feared catching HIV from Johnson.
That stance angered Hodgson, who felt the Australian team should feel "privileged" to play the Americans "because they are the best in the world".
As for his admiration for the Boomers, Hodgson admitted "I don't like some of them as much any more".
"I think they are not scared of catching it," he said, "they just don't want to play with someone who's got it."
For the record Johnson did take the court at the 1992 Olympics, but the Boomers' concerns were unfounded - the Australians never played the Dream Team.
