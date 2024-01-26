Convicted killer accused of violent Albion Park home invasion

A convicted killer who spent more than six years locked up for shooting a man in Wollongong is back behind bars, this time accused of a violent Albion Park home invasion.
Zlatan Popovic made a bid for his release at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, eight months after he allegedly forced his way inside a heritage-listed property alongside co-accused Nikola Trajkovski and an unknown man.
Police claim in tendered court documents that Popovic continues to offend despite being found guilty of manslaughter and "has shown no regard to the justice system or the community".
It's alleged Popovic, 52, and Trajkovski, 44, and the unknown man pulled up in the driveway of 87 Terry Street in a blue ute shortly before midnight on May 20, 2023.
The four occupants inside watched the vehicle come to an abrupt stop at the home, prompting three of them to hide in a bedroom, while one fled to a rumpus room.
The three alleged home invaders allegedly forced their way through the back door and went to the rumpus room, forcing the man there to lay down on his chest.
"Do you know who I am?" Popovic allegedly said, before pointing to Trajkovski and asking, "Do you know who he is?"
The man immediately recognised Trajkovski, before the trio allegedly force him to hand over a bag of meth. The unknown man then allegedly struck him in the head with a small axe.
The trio then allegedly stormed into the room where the others were hiding, with Trajkovski demanding, "You owe me money".
The unknown man allegedly swung the axe at one of the occupants several times, who sustained lacerations to his thigh and hands, which he raised in a bid to protect himself.
Popovic allegedly punched the man, causing him to fall backwards, before the trio left, allegedly with a stolen Gucci bag and three sets of keys in tow.
The occupants contacted triple-0 with emergency services arriving soon after. A crime scene was established and the man who was allegedly attacked was taken to Wollongong Hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile, police obtained CCTV footage from a nearby pub which captured the blue ute in the Terry Street driveway. Police raided Trajkovski's Cordeaux Heights home the following week and found the same blue ute, with the alleged stolen goods inside.
Popovic was arrested in Sanctuary Point on December 22, 2023, with small amounts of cannabis, meth and hash seized. He allegedly told police the man who was attacked with the axe was "slapped around a little bit".
Popovic, who dialled into court from custody and represented himself, said he needed to be at liberty to undergo dental work, which could not be done on remand.
He added his mental health was suffering and he was "missing the best years" of his children's lives, also putting forward his mother's home worth $1 million as a surety.
Magistrate Claire Girotto denied Popovic's bail application and pointed to his criminal history, noting he had already made an initial bid for release in December.
"I'm not in a position to grant bail ... perhaps go to the Supreme Court," she said.
Popovic was sentenced to a maximum jail-term of 10 years for the 1999 shooting Vedran Ravnjak in broad daylight at Gwynneville. He pleaded not guilty to murder and pleaded guilty to manslaughter, based on the defence of provocation.
Popovic and Trajkovski will return to court in March.
