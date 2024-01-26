Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Convicted killer accused of violent Albion Park home invasion

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 26 2024 - 11:51am, first published 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zlatan Popovic. Picture from Twitter
Zlatan Popovic. Picture from Twitter

A convicted killer who spent more than six years locked up for shooting a man in Wollongong is back behind bars, this time accused of a violent Albion Park home invasion.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.