Austinmer Beach evacuated after mass rescue, eight swimmers pulled to safety

Eight people have been pulled from a rip during two dramatic Australia Day rescues at Austinmer Beach.
The rescues occurred within five minutes of each other when seven teenagers swimming in a group and a man swimming separately all got into trouble around 8am on January 26.
The beach was closed and unpatrolled at the time of the rescue, and the teenage boys and girls were panicking by the time members of the public and surfers arrived to help them.
"The majority were panicking and trying to get back in," Surf Life Saving Illawarra duty officer Anthony Turner said.
Five minutes later a man aged in his early 20s got caught in the same rip and was rescued by a member of the public.
All eight swimmers swallowed water and were suffering from exhaustion, with paramedics called to assess the patients.
The teens had travelled to the Illawarra from Macquarie Fields in south-west Sydney, and the man is from Chatswood. None of the swimmers were taken to hospital.
Due to the high tide and fast-moving water in the rip, around 60 people were evacuated from the ocean and told to stay out until patrols began at 9am.
"This highlights the dangers of swimming at a beach that's closed," Mr Turner said.
"It's going to be hot today and we're going to be inundated with people at the beach."
Mr Turner pleaded with the public to only swim between the red and yellow flags at patrolled beaches.
This was the second mass rescue at Austinmer Beach in a month after eight people were pulled from a rip on December 11.
Lifesavers are calling for an after-hours alert system to be installed at the beach.
By 9.30am on Australia Day, the mercury had already soared to 32.9 degrees in Bellambi, however it was much cooler in Albion Park at 26.1 degrees and 24.7 in Kiama.
