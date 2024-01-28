The Mercury in 1988: 'Rent-a-crowd' out in force for Charles and Di's visit

Some Wollongong theatre people were feeling snubbed over the royal opening of the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre.
Charles and Di were going to be in town on January 30 to open the new theatre and some theatrical types were unhappy not to score an invite while the guest list was full of pollies and council staff.
According to the Mercury, Vince Rees - who had been involved in the city's theatre world for 30 years - didn't score an invite.
Neither did Gordon Streek, who had founded Roo Theatre a year earlier, or Tom Pickard who the Mercury described as a "prolific writer of theatre restaurant material".
Deputy Lord Mayor Pat Franks noted there were some jarring omissions, albeit stopping short of referring to the guest list as "rent-a-crowd".
"I'm sad some people who deserve recognition for their part in promoting theatre in the city and chasing the performing arts centre won't be there on the big day," Cr Franks said.
