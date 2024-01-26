Wollongong teenager Claire Spicknall wins 2024 Aquathon women's race

Claire Spicknall has again proven why she is one of the Illawarra's brightest triathlon stars after claiming victory at the Wollongong Aquathon on Friday.
The 16-year-old, who is part of the Victorian Institute of Sport's national talent transfer program, blitzed the women's long solo field in a time of 0:42:44 in the annual swim-run event at Wollongong Harbour.
Sophie Ferenczi (0:44:26) was the runner-up while Lara Dawson (0:45:08) finished third.
The victory continues an impressive resume for all-round sporting talent Spicknall, who also excels on the athletics track and in surf life saving. The Warilla-Barrack Point SLSC member also won the under-17s female category in the Sydney Water Surf Series before Christmas.
"I'm kind of in bliss right now, I didn't think I'd win that. I feel good, though I'll feel tired later today," Spicknall said post-race on Friday.
"I went first in the swim, but then the girl behind me (Ferenczi) proved so fast. We were then swimming together and she came out of the swim before me, so I had to get a really good run transition and a really good run in.
"It was so hot and humid. The swim was actually nice, the water was clear with no wind - but the run was hard."
However, the Wollongong teen won't take much time to celebrate Friday's win.
"At the moment, I'm looking to work on my cycling, that's my weak leg in the triathlon," Spicknall - who is an Illawarra Triathlon Club member - said.
"I'm hoping to go to the National All Schools Championship for triathlon in WA, so that's my next main goal. Looking further ahead, I'd like to go to the (World Triathlon Championship Finals) race down here in 2025."
Despite the humid conditions, there was a huge turnout at Wollongong Harbour for the Australia Day event, which attracted more than 2000 competitors - including from overseas.
There were five events to choose from, with four 'swim-runs' in kids, mini, short, or long format, as well as the 5km fun run.
The other major winner on Friday was Finland's Henrik Goesch in a time of 0:37:37, who won the men's long solo category from Illawarra's James Davy (0:37:46) and Sutherland's Josh Wooldridge (0:39:34).
"It was my second time here (at the Aquathon), I think I came five years ago. It was good fun today, a bit hot and humid. But other than that, it was good," Goesch said.
"I think I was fifth out of the water, or something like that, and got in the lead two kilometres in, and from there I had the lead.
"There were a lot of people on the finish line, which was pretty cool."
