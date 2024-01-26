Hundreds of new ash placements for Scarborough Cemetery

Right idea, wrong location - that's the view of the Friends of Scarborough Wombarra Cemetery's Prue Watson about the upgrade at that spot.
From Monday Wollongong City Council staff will start work on new ash walls at the seaside cemetery.
"We've been unable to place new ashes in the Scarborough Cemetery for some time now," said Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery.
"The existing Seaview Wall is a repository for the cremated remains of loved ones.
"This project, to expand the cemetery, will have a small but important benefit for our community as we have received many enquiries from people who are interested in memorialising their loved one at this beautiful, coastal location."
Ms Watson agreed that the ash wall needed to be extended, claiming it would allow locals to again place their loved ones there, following the sale of grave sites to Sydney residents.
"I understand it's important for the income for cemeteries," Ms Watson said.
"[Council] had advertised the grave sites to Sydney and sold them off to Sydney people, leaving the community without access to the ash areas in the cemetery."
However, she felt the location of the Seaview Wall was too close to the edge of the cliff.
"There was a master plan for 2020 where the plan was to put a walkway all around the eastern side to curl back around to the northern part of the grave site with ash emplacements along that walk," she said.
"I think that is a safer, more long-lasting development than the one currently very close to the cliff face."
Council's construction work will allow for up to 500 new ash placements spaces.
During construction, the Seaview Wall and the Garden of Memory will be closed off temporarily.
"We appreciate this may have an impact on a small number of families," Cr Bradbery said.
"Please know that we'll be taking care not to disturb any ashes already placed at the cemetery and that we will reopen this part of the cemetery as soon as we can."
"At the same time, we will do our best to minimise the impact of this work on the families who visit the cemetery to pay their respects."
