Wollongong look to keep piling pressure on Cricket Illawarra leaders

The Lighthouse Keepers will look to swiftly bounce back from last week's heartbreaking defeat to Keira when they take on Wests on Saturday.
In a pulsating contest, tail-enders Josh Garnero and Troy Coleman held their nerve to guide the Lions to a thrilling one-wicket win with two balls to spare against Wollongong.
It was a tough defeat for the Lighthouse Keepers, who had built some momentum by thrashing Balgownie the previous week. However, Saturday's fixture at Figtree Oval offers Toby Dodds' men a chance to return to the winner's circle against Wests.
There is plenty of incentive for Wollongong to prevail, with the side sitting in second spot on the Cricket Illawarra table. They narrowly trail competition leaders University, while holding a minor buffer from the third-placed Lions.
Elsewhere, the Students will host Balgownie at University Oval; Port Kembla takes on Corrimal at King George V Oval; Northern Districts face Dapto at Hollymount Park; and the Illawarra Passionate Cricketers Club will meet Keira at Rex Jackson Park.
No matches will go ahead this weekend in the South Coast Cricket competition.
