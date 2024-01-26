Three homes to go for seven-storey Wollongong apartment block

Three houses in a Wollongong street two blocks from the beach would be demolished to build a seven-storey apartment block, according to plans.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The development application for the three blocks at 15-17 Marr Street, Wollongong, have been lodged with Wollongong City Council.
Two of the homes planned to be demolished are double-storey, five-bedroom residences, making way for a complex featuring 24 apartments.
In their place will go a seven-storey complex made up of 15 two-bedroom apartments and nine three-bedders, along with basement parking for 32 cars.
The proposal is a sign of the steadily changing face of the area.
"The subject site is located in a high-density urban location only a few blocks west of Wollongong Harbour," the application documents stated.
"Whilst the site is located within the Wollongong city centre, the immediate locality is dominated by residential development, in recent times transitioning to more high-density residential living environment and streetscapes."
The lack of any one-bedroom units is in breach of the city's development control plan, which requires studio or one-bedders be no less than 10 per cent of the housing mix.
A request to vary that condition has been lodged as part of the application.
"The development provides a mix of mid-size boutique, private and well-designed single-level apartments, catering to couples and/or smaller families, or empty nesters," the application stated.
"The site presents as a unique offering for Wollongong being outside the commercially oriented zones, and in a highly sought-after location.
"The unit mix selected is a deliberate marketed approach aimed at persons looking to enter the market into two and three-bedroom dwellings, that don't want to move into one-bedroom apartments."
A traffic study lodged as part of the application stated the seven-storey development would generate 14 vehicle trips in peak periods.
However, it does not state how that extra traffic movement would affect nearby streets in the area.
The development application is on public exhibition until January 31.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.