Distress call activated as boat starts sinking off Stanwell Park

An emergency was averted overnight after a boat with three people onboard began sinking in the ocean off Stanwell Park.
A distress call was made around 7pm on Thursday, January 25 that the boat was taking on water.
"A five to six metre centre console boat reported it was sinking approximately half-a-nautical mile [one kilometre] east of the Sea Cliff Bridge at Stanwell Park," Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Courtney Greenslade said.
"Our rescue vessel was closing in on the distressed boat but it thankfully made its way to Bellambi boat ramp unaided.
"The movement of the distressed vessel slowed the intake of water allowing it to get back shore."
Insp Greenslade said thankfully the vessel had an EPIRB (Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon) on board and boaters used this to call for help.
Once activated EPIRBs emit a continuous distinctive radio distress signal for up to 48 hours which helps emergency services coordinate a rescue response.
"When offshore it is important to have an EPIRB on board and, depending on the distance, a boater is travelling it is a legal requirement to carry one," Insp Greenslade said.
"An EPIRB is an important lifesaving tool and should only ever be used when a person is in grave and imminent danger which was the case last night."
