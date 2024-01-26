Illawarra mum allegedly chained kids to bed in 'drastic move' to control

An Illawarra mum and stepdad allegedly punished their two children by shackling them by the ankles to their beds in a "desperate move" to control them, a court has heard.
The man and woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, dialled into Wollongong Local Court from custody on Friday, January 26, after police seized items from their home consistent with the allegations including brackets, chains and padlocks.
Both are charged with two counts of taking and detaining with an intent to obtain an advantage, while the man is also charged with possessing a prohibited drug and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Police will allege the pair chained the two minors to their beds for about half an hour, with photographs allegedly taken of their injuries. It's also alleged the man punched one of the minors in the face, and headbutted one of them six to seven times, resulting in a small hematoma.
The court heard both children fled to a family member in the Northern Territory, where they then reported the allegations to police. The man and woman were arrested on January 25.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Ashley Jacob opposed the pair's release, arguing the cases against them were strong due to the woman making some admissions to her conduct and a witness providing testimony about the children being detained.
Sgt Jacob described the accusations as "extremely serious".
Defence lawyer for the woman, Jordon Mechan, said his client admitted to trapping her children in a desperate bid to control them, however, he "struggled" to see how an offence of detaining with intent to obtain an advantage could be made out against her.
"She understands it was a drastic move, but she was completely desperate to control her children," Mr Mechan told the court, adding the minors had allegedly committed property crimes against others, including breaking into a slew of Illawarra businesses.
"This is the last drastic action of a desperate mum ... I struggle to see an advantage that is being obtained."
Mr Mechan said the woman "takes full responsibility" for the incident and that her partner wasn't involved, adding that she agrees she took it "too far".
Defence lawyer for the man, Patrick Schmidt, said the allegations made against his client were completely false.
The court heard the parents took the children to hospital, with their lawyers stating the injuries sustained were the result of the children getting into fights with one another.
Both accused have criminal records containing firearms and drug offences, with the man serving an intensive correction order at the time of the alleged incident.
Registrar Bruiceen Coulthard refused the man and woman bail, prompting the woman to sob profusely in the audio-visual link suite.
The woman's matter will be mentioned at the same court on Monday, while the man will appear at Port Kembla Local Court on Wednesday.
