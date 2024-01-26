Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Illawarra mum allegedly chained kids to bed in 'drastic move' to control

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
January 26 2024 - 4:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra mum allegedly chained kids to bed in 'drastic move' to control
Illawarra mum allegedly chained kids to bed in 'drastic move' to control

An Illawarra mum and stepdad allegedly punished their two children by shackling them by the ankles to their beds in a "desperate move" to control them, a court has heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.