Who can you spot? More than 100 photos from Wollongong's 2024 aquathon

It may have been very warm very early but that didn't stop thousands from launching into the annual MMJ Wollongong Aquathon.
Of course locals packed the january 26 field but there also was a global feel with a number of competitors lining up for the 2024 event - including eventual men's winner Henrik Goesch, from Finland.
The wide spread of events attracted crowds galore and the packed finish area was appreciated by Goesch.
"There were a lot of people on the finish line, which was pretty cool," he said.
Another who appreciated the vibe was talented young starlet, Claire Spicknall who confirmed her standing as one of the Illawarra's brightest triathlon stars.
The 16-year-old blitzed the women's long solo field in a time of 42 minutes, 44 seconds.
It wasn't all about the elites - quite the opposite. From four 'swim-runs' in various formats plus the always-popular 5km fun run.
Our photographer Robert Peet was there to catch the athletes, the earlybirds, the spectators and ALL the fun.
