Here's how Shellharbour and Kiama celebrated the January 26 public holiday

Whatever you call it whether that be Australia Day, SInvasion Day or (unofficially) National Barbecue Day, Friday January 26 saw the masses head outdoors across the Illawarra.
Hundreds set up their camp chairs and picnic rugs at Reddall Reserve for Shellharbour Council's annual Breakfast By The Lake.
The smell of sizzling bacon on barbecues was accompanied by children squealing with glee as they slid down the slip'n'slide.
It was clear barbecues were on the menu for many residents on Friday, as the night before (January 25) many supermarket shelves were left bare of the essentials like bread rolls and tinned beetroot.
The sizzle continued further south at Kiama Downs for their local council's celebrations.
Some residents grabbed a board for a surf while others enjoyed sandcastles or joined in with the First Nation's dancers.
Further afield Australian flags could still be seen on cars, strewn across balconies, and on beach towels.
By 9.30am on Australia Day, the mercury had already soared to 32.9 degrees in Bellambi and peaked at 35.7 at 12.30pm (35.2 at Albion Park) before a cool change swept through.
