Hosts impress on day one of NSW Country Championships at Warilla Beach

Warilla-Barrack Point Surf Life Saving Club have shown no signs of nerves on home soil, finishing day one of the NSW Country Championships as the competition's leaders.
A strong southerly wind saw the opening day called off early, however, hundreds of athletes showed great skill at Warilla Beach on Friday.
Defending champions Warilla and last year's runner-up Cudgen-Headland SLSC have renewed their growing rivalry, with the two clubs leading the charge again in 2024. The hosts finished the day on 384 points to hold a slender lead from Cudgen-Headland (328).
Next best is Yamba, who have accumulated 145 points.
There was plenty of homegrown South Coast athletes compete on the opening day. Highlights included Gerringong junior Miller Siasat (under-15s) picking up his seventh straight beach sprint and flags double, while Mollymook's Mischa Boniface finished second in the open female beach flags event.
The three-day NSW Country Championships attract some of the state's best surf lifesaving talent.
This year marks the first time that it's been held on the South Coast since 2015 (in Mollymook), while Warilla hasn't played hosts to the titles for more than two decades.
The 2024 competition action will resume on Saturday.
