Free skin checks available at Warilla life-saving titles

Hot on the heels of the sun-safe message shared by the latest Australian of the Year winners, comes the opportunity for a free skin check this weekend.
A 13-metre truck - fitted out with two consultation rooms - will roll into Warilla as it continues its hosting of the 2024 Surf Life Saving NSW Country Championships.
Walk-in skin checks are on offer to anyone attending the country titles at Warilla-Barrack Point Surf Life Saving Club over the weekend.
Organisers are expecting up to 400 people to take up the offer.
Australia has the highest rate of skin cancer in the world and someone is diagnosed with melanoma every 30 minutes.
"Our surf lifesavers, their families and people all across Australia live and breathe the beach and unfortunately that love of the beach is synonymous with skin cancer," Steven Pearce, Surf Life Saving NSW CEO, said.
The arrangement is thanks to a collaboration between Surf Life Saving NSW, Australian Skin Cancer Foundation, MoleMap, and Chris O'Brien Lifehouse.
The host club had a great start to the three-day titles on Friday and sit comfortably atop the pointscore.
There was plenty of homegrown South Coast athletes compete on the opening day.
Highlights included Gerringong junior Miller Siasat (U15s) picking up his seventh straight beach sprint and flags double. Read more here.
