Hundreds pack Wollongong Harbour for January 26 celebrations

Crowds began to build around Wollongong Harbour from late afternoon on Friday as people tried to nab the best seats for the annual Australia Day fireworks.
A cool change seeing the temperature plummet from 35 degrees at lunchtime down to 21 degrees by 8pm, didn't deter hundreds from heading outside.
Most of the crowds made their way closer to dusk, with a buzz in the air as live performers roamed around with their brass instruments, children played in jumping castles, and dozens lined up for gelato.
The name of January 26 may be in dispute, but what was not disputed were the smiling faces from the Wollongong community who were ready to celebrate their community with a bang.
Ealier in the day more than 100 people peacefully marked "Survival Day" in Bulli, at a Kuradji Sandon Point Tent Embassy event.
"I'd rather put a positive spin on it ... in the spirit of reconciliation," Uncle Peter Button said.
"We survived all the atrocities and here we are today. It's about saying look at us, we survived."
At Reddall Reserve by Lake Illawarra, inflatable Stand Up Paddleboards were a popular item in the heat as kids took advantage of the free water play in the lake and on the slip'n'slides.
Across the Illawarra there seemed to be less Australian flags flying as compared to previous years, but it was a day people came together to enjoy a day off with friends and family.
