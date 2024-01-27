Nostalgia a big hit as thousands flock to Kiama's agricultural show

With show-jumping, wood-chopping, wool-spinning, billy carts and dodgem cars, Kiama's annual show had a host of nostalgic agricultural attractions.
And thousands of people have flocked to see them on Friday and Saturday, 175 years after the first one was held in February 1849.
Attending her first Kiama show was Jessica Wilson-Aarsen, from the Hawkesbury, who won the Alf Jones memorial show jump event.
Travelling with her riding school to a show outside the Hawkesbury for the first time, Tic Toc Equestrian, she said ag shows were not just a chance to compete, but also a chance to meet people from all over the state.
"This was my first time travelling to a show, but has made me want to do more," she said.
"It's just such a nice community and we see a lot of the same people traveling around to all the shows, so it's nice to get together and catch up and compete against each other.
"We're all very friendly and we congratulate each other, so it's nice to visit to see some familiar faces even when we go to a new place."
Other highlights of the Kiama show for the show-jump winner included the dog jump challenge, wood chopping, and the food and produce.
"It's good to see all the locals entering their products and produce in the show," she said.
Among the produce awards were medals for the best home-brew, Lego display, arts and crafts, cooking and cakes, plus junior woodcraft and photography.
There was a Golden Boot Kicking Competition held on Saturday afternoon, Freestyle MotorX displays and fireworks scheduled for Saturday night.
Look through all the pictures.
