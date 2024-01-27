Traffic delays from multi-car crash coming down Mount Ousley

Emergency services were called to a multi-vehicle crash on the M1 at Mount Ousley on Saturday afternoon.
Ambulance Media said paramedics were called about 4.30pm to reports two cars had crashed.
Just before 5pm, they remained on scene assessing eight patients.
According to NSW Live Traffic, there was heavy traffic in both directions just before 5pm, with one of two southbound lanes closed due to a crash between "multiple vehicles".
Others drivers were advised to allow extra time and drive with caution.
The crash appears to have occurred right near the intersection of the M1 with old Mount Ousley Roay, which has been dubbed possibly "the most dangerous intersection in the country".
After a long time in planning, the government this month awarded Fulton Hogan the tender design and build the $390 million Mt Ousley interchange, which will create a separate southbound lane for heavy vehicles as well as an overpass linking into a new northern entrance to the University of Wollongong.
It will also see an end to vehicles having to turn right across three lanes of oncoming traffic.
