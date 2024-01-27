Police appeal for information on fatal Thirroul crash

A man has died in hospital two weeks after his scooter reportedly crashed into a gutter in Thirroul.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The 61-year-old man was found suffering significant injuries on Lawrence Hargrave Drive after police officers were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash about 5.30pm on Wednesday, January 10.
Police were told the man had crashed his scooter, a registered vehicle, into the gutter.
Paramedics treated the man at the scene before taking him to Wollongong Hospital. He was later transferred to St George Hospital in Kogarah in a serious condition.
Police were told on Friday, January 26 that the man had died in hospital.
Police continue to investigate the incident and appeal for anyone with information on the incident, dash cam footage, or who rendered first aid to the man to contact Wollongong Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.