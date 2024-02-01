The incidents that left this Berkeley woman afraid to go out on her own

A Berkeley woman has been left frightened to go out on her own after her guide dog was attacked by other dogs on two separate occasions, prompting her to issue a plea to pet owners.
In the most recent incident, Maria Chapman, her guide dog Abby and her husband Joe, who uses a walker, were waiting for a taxi outside their home in January when two Staffordshire bull terriers, both on leashes, "got stuck into" Abby.
Mrs Chapman said the man and the woman walking the dogs had said "It will be OK" and did nothing to pull their pets away until a neighbour intervened.
Abby was left with a bloodied nose as a result.
A few months earlier, Mrs Chapman and Abby were returning from church when a dog, also on a leash, ran up and attacked Abby.
"Frankly terrifying," Mrs Chapman described the incidents.
"I can't see what's happening, so I don't know if they're really hurting [Abby], I don't know if I'm likely to get bitten as well... I'm helpless to stop it."
The impact of the attacks lingers for Mrs Chapman, who says they have had a "pretty profound" psychological effect.
"I'm frightened to go out on my own to be honest... And even when I'm with someone, I'm still wary, 'Is it going to happen again?'" she said.
This is a significant issue for Mrs Chapman, who is blind and for whom having guide dogs has been "totally life-changing".
Guide Dogs NSW/ACT guide dog mobility instructor Ryan Jones said attacks could cause not only physical harm but psychological damage, too, which could impair the ability of a handler and their dog to go out in the community.
Mrs Chapman said Abby seemed to have rebounded from the incidents without issue, although there was concern that if something similar happened again she could get fearful and need retraining or even retirement.
Thankfully, such attacks are relatively rare.
But Mr Jones said distraction and interference caused by other, non-aggressive dogs was a daily challenge for guide dog handlers.
"When the [guide] dog is distracted, it makes life really difficult for the handler," he said.
Mrs Chapman said this distraction could even be dangerous, as a guide dog could inadvertently lead its handler into hazards.
She described encounters where people had called out to Abby, or let their dogs go up to her because they thought she "might want to play".
If these people and their dogs walked off, she said, Abby might want to follow them, or she would have to calm Abby down.
Mr Jones said guide dogs were well-trained and a lot of work was put in to disregard distractions.
"But they're still dogs at the end of the day, they're not robots," he said, and when nose-to-nose with another canine, it was difficult for them to ignore.
Mrs Chapman has urged dog owners to be mindful of guide dogs and keep away from them while they are working.
Mr Jones said the simple message to dog owners when they encountered a guide dog and their handler was simply to manage their pet.
People should keep their own dog on the leash, move on, keep their distance, and not approach the guide dog.
Mrs Chapman said that if a person and their dog could not move out of the way - on a narrow path, for example - they should call out to her so she could stop or move.
The rules apply even if the guide dog is stationary - if it has its harness on, it is working and should not be distracted.
This includes patting the dog.
