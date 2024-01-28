University solidify top spot with win over Balgownie

University remains on top of the Illawarra Cricket ladder, with a game-defining century from opener Luke Huard the key in chasing down an impressive 189 from Balgownie in a rain-affected clash at University Oval on Saturday.
With drizzle and threatening clouds a constant throughout the day, Uni skipper Angus Cumming won the toss and elected to bowl before a rain delay shaved 18 overs off the match.
The delay ultimately played into the hosts hands, with debutant Cameron Welsh claiming a breakthrough after Bally pair Shannon Crewdson and Adam Berwick put on 57 runs for the second wicket.
The next three wickets fell for just 38, with the visitors setting Uni 190 for victory off 41 overs. While Huard's unbeaten 101 was the standout showing, Cumming was full of praise for Welsh's 2/35 with the ball in his maiden top-grade outing.
"There was a big spell in there from Cam Welsh on debut," Cumming said.
"It was super impressive in his first first grade game to come in and take a couple of big ones. I think he bowled really well and stuck to his plans.
"We knew that rain was going to potentially be an issue through the day, and with the surface getting a bit of water on it, we thought it was going to be a bit easier to bat in the afternoon. That was the choice to bowl first, and Duckworth-Lewis targets are always easier chasing.
"We thought that was the best option, but they got off to a bit of a flyer. We didn't bowl our best to start with, but then after the rain delay, we really reeled it back.
"I think 189 was a good total for a 41-over game, but the way that our boys have been batting at the moment, we're trusting ourselves to chase almost anything. The ball was sliding on pretty well with the water on the deck as well."
Plenty of that faith rests on Huard's shoulders, with Cumming labelling the 101 off 120 balls one of the best innings he's seen on an Illawarra deck.
"He's the kind of guy that makes anything look really easy, which is almost frustrating to watch sometimes," Cumming joked.
"Jono Rose (41 not out) went out there, one of the best batters in the comp, and said the ball was seaming past his outside edge in the 35th over.
"For Luke to be able to go and score a hundred and make it look really easy, it was one of the better knocks I've seen since I've been down here."
It leaves Uni with a handy cushion at the top of the ladder, but Cumming feels his side is yet to put together a complete bat-and-ball showing with six games left to play.
"It was frustrating to have that washout last week, it was a good opportunity to get some more points, but I was super pleased with how the boys fought back [on Saturday]," Cumming said.
"I was really proud of the determination and grit that we showed once again. I think we're still yet to play a game at a hundred per cent with both bat and ball, but knowing that we can grind wins out is pretty pleasing.
"Luke put us on his back, but it's just building that momentum again. That's what we've been talking about all season. As soon as we get that momentum, we've just got to grab hold of it and ride it for as long as we can, so we're hoping to build on that for the next few weeks."
Elsewhere, Dapto fell 10 runs short of Northern Districts' 129 at Hollymount Park, Keira ran down IPCC's 72 runs for the loss of just two wickets, Port Kembla fell 76 runs short of Corrimal's 162, and Wollongong saw off Wests in a match reduced to 68 overs.
