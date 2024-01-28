Illawarra Mercury
University solidify top spot with win over Balgownie

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated January 28 2024 - 1:36pm, first published 1:02pm
Uni captain praised Cameron Welsh (pictured) for his 2/35 on debut on Saturday. Picture by Anna Warr
Uni captain praised Cameron Welsh (pictured) for his 2/35 on debut on Saturday. Picture by Anna Warr

University remains on top of the Illawarra Cricket ladder, with a game-defining century from opener Luke Huard the key in chasing down an impressive 189 from Balgownie in a rain-affected clash at University Oval on Saturday.

Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

