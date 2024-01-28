Children lead Wollongong rally in support of Palestine

A young boy of Palestinian heritage stood in front of a small crowd in Wollongong on Sunday and spoke about how drastically and tragically different his life was from children his age living in Gaza.
Omar described how he had spent his holidays going to parks, play dates, and playing video games, while a child his age in Palestine currently spent their days trying to stay alive.
He was among the young activists who led the weekend's rally showing solidarity with the people of Gaza and calling for ceasefire, supported by the group Wollongong Friends of Palestine.
"When I have to tidy up my room, although I don't like it, a kid my age, his house has been bombed and he has lost his toys," Omar said.
It is the 15th weekend rally to be held in Wollongong since Israel began bombarding Gaza in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attacks in which 1200 people were killed.
In less than four months more than 26,000 people in the enclave have been killed, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.
More than 10,000 of the dead are children.
Other speakers at Sunday's rally, all children, also drew sharp contrasts between their lives of safety and comfort in Australia and the dangers faced by their counterparts in Gaza as the war continues.
They included two primary school-aged boys who read out a poem titled 'We are Sorry', and three girls hailing from Palestine, the youngest of whom spoke of how when she went to the park here she smelled eucalyptus and pollen, but children in Gaza smelled the ash and the dust of the bombings.
The event's 14-year-old MC told the crowd that they spoke for the children who were killed and injured in this war.
The children were supported by adult supporters, who chanted and marched alongside them through Wollongong's CBD.
It is not the first protest action led by children: Wollongong students from the group Youth4Youth have held two school strikes for Palestine, a vigil, and a fundraising screening of a film.
They plan to hold another school strike on February 29.
