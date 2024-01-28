Did you help get the Hawks home against the Breakers? We probably snapped you

It was a moment in time - when the courtside screens probably matched the fans' mood.
Is interim Illawarra Hawks coach Justin Tatum "worth banking on"? Well, in the words of every pantomime crowd ... look behind you!
That'd be a definitive yes from the vocal crowd that packed the Wollongong Entertainment Centre on Sunday afternoon.
The coach who has magically steered the team into finals contention had thousands of friends in the stands egging him - and his charges - on every step of the way.
And they had to stay patient as it wasn't until deep in the fourth quarter the Hawks edged ahead by more than two points.
Check out exactly how the game panned out - courtesy of sports reporter Mitch Jennings.
If you're keen to check the emotional temperature at the WEC, you'd better check through these images ...
