Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Free

Missing boy James Lowe, 12, last seen in Nowra more than one week ago

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated January 29 2024 - 12:38pm, first published 6:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Lowe, 12, was last seen in Nowra on Friday, January 19. Picture supplied
James Lowe, 12, was last seen in Nowra on Friday, January 19. Picture supplied

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing boy who was last seen in Nowra more than one week ago.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.