Missing boy James Lowe, 12, last seen in Nowra more than one week ago

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing boy who was last seen in Nowra more than one week ago.
James Lowe, 12, was last seen at a home on Antares Close on Friday, January 19.
The boy was not officially reported missing to police until eight days later, at 4pm on Saturday, January 27.
Officers hold concerns for his welfare due to his young age.
James is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 130 centimetres tall with slim build and blonde hair.
He is known to frequent the Nowra and Bay and Basin areas.
Anyone with information into the whereabouts of James Lowe or any other missing person is urged to call police or Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.
