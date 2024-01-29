Could Luke Wilkshire be a Socceroos coach? One footballing legend thinks so

Can Luke Wilkshire become a Socceroos coach? Liverpool legend Craig Johnston certainly thinks so.
The Albion Park junior has had a storied career for club and country, including 80 caps for Australia. Post-playing, Wilkshire has had many highlights as a coach, most notably taking the Wollongong Wolves back to national glory with an NPL title as well as coaching staff experience with the Young Socceroos.
Australian football royalty was in attendance for the opening of Wilkshire's brand new junior football academy in Unanderra last week. The likes of former Socceroos Brett Emerton and Archie Thompson, as well as Liverpool FC great Johnston were there in support of Wilkshire.
When approached by the Mercury, Johnston gave a glowing endorsement for Wilkshire.
"I believe he'll be a Socceroos manager one day for sure. That's his destiny," he said.
"In my mind, Luke Wilkshire is the future of Australian football. He's been leading football in the region on and off the field for a long time. So this [new junior academy] is just an extension of what he's doing. We all need to listen to the kind of things that he says and does."
So is there a world where Wilkshire could become a future Socceroos coach?
Wilkshire has made all the right moves as a coach since hanging up the boots. He worked wonders at the Wolves, promoting a number of younger players in the 2019 title-winning year such as Nikola Djordjevic, Harry Callahan and Bul Juach. He also took the team to the last 16 in the FFA Cup (now Australia Cup).
After stepping aside as coach of the Wolves in 2022, Wilkshire then moved to Gosford to be head of youth development at the Mariners, working with his former Wolves teammate Nick Montgomery.
From there, he joined the Young Socceroos coaching staff for the 2023 AFC Under 20s Asian Cup.
The next natural step for Wilkshire would be an A-League gig.
Australia currently is experiencing an influx of world class coaches. Ange Postecoglou manages Tottenham in the English Premier League, Joe Montemurro is head coach of Juventus women's, Michael Valkanis is assistant at Dutch giants Ajax and Kevin Muscat recently moved to Shanghai Port in China after success with Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan.
In other words, there are plenty of contenders for Graham Arnold's job as Socceroos coach.
But this doesn't rule Wilkshire out. His track record of producing younger talent bodes well for the current attitude of the Socceroos, who are enjoying a successful regeneration period with the likes of Jordan Bos, Keanu Baccus, Kusini Yengi and Nestory Irankunda thriving.
Willshire's work at the Wolves, as well as his experience with the Young Socceroos and the Mariners Academy would make him suited to the current Australian team.
Wilkshire would be an outsider at present, but after playing his club football in Europe for almost two decades, as well has learning his coaching trade at youth and NPL level, it wouldn't be out of the realms of possibility for a national team call-up in the distant future.
Clearly many around him want him to succeed. The likes of Johnston, Emerton and Thompson all believe in him, and he has learnt the tools from the likes of Arnold from his time playing under the now Australia boss at Sydney FC.
Australia currently has an array option quality coaching options, and Wilkshire is among them.
