Illawarra's Caitlin Foord continues striking form with another Arsenal goal

By Ian Chadband
January 29 2024 - 10:14am
Caitlin Foord slots home Arsenal's second goal with her left-foot finish in the win over Liverpool. Picture: AP Photo
Caitlin Foord slots home Arsenal's second goal with her left-foot finish in the win over Liverpool. Picture: AP Photo

Caitlin Foord is making herself indispensable at Arsenal, with another goal capping the in-form Matilda's latest fine display at Liverpool in the Gunners' 2-0 Women's Super League win.

