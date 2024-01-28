Nick Cave's added more shows to national tour - including Wollongong

After selling out seven gigs in Melbourne and Sydney, Nick Cave has added a stack more shows to his national tour including one for Wollongong.
Due to demand, the Into My Arms singer will now play to thousands at the WIN Entertainment Centre on Thursday May 9, with tickets going on sale at 10am, January 30.
Cave has also added other new concert dates in May with another show in Sydney on May 3 (this time at the ICC), a gig at Canberra's Royal Theatre on May 10, The Star Theatre on the Gold Coast on May 12 and the Brisbane Convention Centre on May 13.
Cave will be accompanied by Radiohead's Colin Greenwood on bass guitar.
The tour follows an acclaimed North American stint which saw Cave and Greenwood delight fans with their extraordinary presentation of Cave's extensive and enduring catalogue.
Perhaps best known as lead singer and songwriter with Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Nick Cave's artistic output is prolific and ever-evolving. Over a creative career that spans more than 40 years, Cave has worked across a diverse number of disciplines; as a solo and collaborative musician, a score composer, a writer of books, film scripts and his weekly mailer The Red Hand Files, and more recently as a ceramic artist.
These are Nick Cave's only Australian shows in 2024 and tickets are on sale at 10am AEDT on Tuesday, January 30 from nickcave.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.