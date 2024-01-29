South Coast paedophile who raped girl jailed for five years

A South Coast man will spend at least three and a half years behind bars after he indecently touched and raped a girl.
Narrawallee's Joseph Sarmias was sentenced at Wollongong District Court on Monday.
A jury last year found him guilty of indecently assaulting a child under 16, sexual intercourse with a child under 10, and two counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with a child aged between 10 and 14.
Judge Ian McClintock said Sarmias, who dialled in from the South Coast Correctional Centre, still denied his offending and was unable to provide a psychologist with reasons behind his motivation.
The court heard Sarmias indecently assaulted and raped the girl when she was aged 9 on an evening between 2018 and 2019 by first putting his hands in her undies then inserting his finger in her vagina.
Sarmias again digitally penetrated the girl when she was aged 12, and he raped her again in the same manner on another occasion.
The girl later disclosed the abuse to an adult at school, with police arresting Sarmias in June 2022. A police interview was played during the trial in which he completely denied the offending.
Judge McClintock acknowledged Sarmias caused significant trauma to the victim and that good character references submitted on his behalf carried little weight due to the seriousness of the offending.
The judge noted Sarmias' childhood was unstable and marked by domestic violence.
Sarmias sat quietly in the audio-visual link suite as he was sentenced to five years and three months jail, with a non-parole period of three years and six months.
He may become eligible for release in April 2027.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.