How this Macarthur Bulls footballer is helping Illawarra's generation next

Woonona footballer and XEO Sports founder and managing director Flynn Madden is passionate about helping the next generation realise their football dream.
The 19-year-old is just as passionate about realising his own aspirations of playing football at the highest levels.
The former Woonona Sharks junior and Wollongong Wolves player hopes to replicate the success of Illawarra's former Socceroos' Luke Wilkshire, Scott Chipperfield and Mile Sterjovski.
Madden is making great strides playing for the Macarthur Bulls u23s side and hopes to soon play for the first-grade A-League side coached by Sterjovski.
"I love the coaching side of things and love developing the skills of young kids but I'm definitely a player first and coach second," the talented central midfielder said.
"My goal is to break into the first-grade side and see how far I can go in the game.
"I relish any opportunity to train up with all the first-grade players and see their quality day in day out.
"Having someone from the Illawarra like Mile as coach is great. Seeing that players from our region can go on and enjoy so much football success is inspiring.
"Since I was a young kid I remember watching the Socceroos and having heaps of local players play for the Socceroos, you definitely look up to them all........ and when you do get the opportunity to learn from one of them, it's brilliant."
XEO Sports sells clothing for athletes and also holds football clinics in Wollongong and the Southern Highlands.
Madden trains most weekday mornings with the Bulls u23 side, allowing him to conduct coaching clinics in the afternoons.
During the school term these XEO Sports football academy clinics are held at Ocean Park in Woonona, with clinics during the school holidays held at Woonona High School.
Officially XEO Sports football academy clinics have been running for just over 18 months. But Madden has been coaching kids privately for years.
"At first I was just coaching close family friends but soon the demand got out of hand and I realised there was a real need for coaching clinics in the Woonona area," Madden said.
"I love what we do. I thrive off helping younger players and seeing them improve each day I am with them.
"From the age of three to four all I can remember is having a football at my feet, always wanting to be kicking it about.
"I started playing for the Woonona Sharks at five-years-old and since the age of 9 have worked under a range of top coaches at NPL Level. I love being able to work with young kids and discuss ways to improve and strongly implement the key values of XEO Sports into the players- hard work and consistent development."
Visit xeosports.com/blogs/coaches for more details on XEO Sports football academy clinics.
