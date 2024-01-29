Members of the public save 12 lives as swimmers flout rules, put lives at risk

The lives of 12 swimmers have been saved thanks to eagle-eyed members of the public on the Australia Day long weekend.
As temperatures soared on Friday people packed the beaches, but many swam at closed and non-patrolled locations across the Illawarra.
By 8am there had already been two rescues - both at Austinmer Beach - a group of seven teens caught in a rip, and separately, a man aged in his early 20s in another rip. Life saving patrols didn't start until 9am.
At 10.30am four men in their 20s got caught in a rip in an unpatrolled area north of Woonona rockpool.
In all cases, members of the public spotted those people stuck in the rips and, with the help of lifeguards and off-duty lifesavers, pulled them to safety.
Those 12 rescues were among 21 conducted on the Australia Day long weekend, including at Coledale, Thirroul, North Wollongong, City Beach and Lake Illawarra.
Further south, at beaches from Warilla to Mollymook, another seven rescues occurred, with two people rushed to hospital with suspected spinal injuries.
"On Friday we saw a huge amount of people swimming outside the red and yellow flags. We were inundated with people," Surf Life Saving Illawarra duty officer Anthony Turner said.
"The northern suburbs seem to have the highest tally [of rescues]."
Cooler weather on Saturday and Sunday meant smaller crowds at beaches.
"The surf was so much smaller, it was only one to two foot and minimal rescues were reported [on the weekend]," Mr Turner said.
Most people followed the rules and swum between the red and yellow flags at Shellharbour, lifesaver Wayne Cavanagh said.
The Shellharbour Surf Life Saving Club president said they had "really well behaved swimmers and no catastrophes".
"The flagged area was really well attended."
Kiama Surf Life Saving Club president Phil Perry said Friday was very busy on the beach until the southerly buster hit.
"We weren't too bad, we didn't have any major issues," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.