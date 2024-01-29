Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Members of the public save 12 lives as swimmers flout rules, put lives at risk

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated January 29 2024 - 5:48pm, first published 3:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beaches were packed on the Australia Day long weekend including at (main) Austinmer Beach, with 28 rescues taking place. Pictures by Anthony Turner, Fairy Meadow Surf Club
Beaches were packed on the Australia Day long weekend including at (main) Austinmer Beach, with 28 rescues taking place. Pictures by Anthony Turner, Fairy Meadow Surf Club

The lives of 12 swimmers have been saved thanks to eagle-eyed members of the public on the Australia Day long weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.