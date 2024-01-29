Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'I was stabbed by Belinda Van Krevel,' Crim's ex tells court

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 29 2024 - 5:41pm, first published 4:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Green (inset) was stabbed by Belinda Van Krevel (right) in March 2023. Pictures from Facebook, file
John Green (inset) was stabbed by Belinda Van Krevel (right) in March 2023. Pictures from Facebook, file

The ex-boyfriend of infamous Illawarra criminal Belinda Van Krevel has told a court he bought anti-anxiety drugs off a dealer months after she stabbed him several times during a violent domestic dispute.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.