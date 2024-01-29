'I was stabbed by Belinda Van Krevel,' Crim's ex tells court

The ex-boyfriend of infamous Illawarra criminal Belinda Van Krevel has told a court he bought anti-anxiety drugs off a dealer months after she stabbed him several times during a violent domestic dispute.
John Hilton Green, 56, faced Wollongong Local Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited drug, stemming from a daylight deal the week after Van Krevel confessed to stabbing him in the shoulder and arm in March 2023.
Plain clothes police were patrolling the Crown Street mall about 11am when they received information Green was buying drugs at Globe Lane.
They stopped him there shortly after, with Green admitting he just exchanged $10 for Xanax - a restricted substance used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.
Police then searched Green and found four tablets of the drug in the pocket of his tracksuit pants.
Green, who represented himself in court, explained to Magistrate Geraldine Beattie that he struggles with anxiety and has made attempts to make an appointment with a psychiatrist.
He then listed some of his stressors, candidly noting: "I got stabbed by Belinda Van Krevel a few months ago."
Van Krevel pleaded guilty in November to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after she unleashed an attack on Green following a jealousy-fuelled verbal in a kebab shop on March 4, 2023.
The then couple of three weeks walked back to Green's Wollongong unit, where Van Krevel struck Green in the face with a vodka bottle, before stabbing him in the shoulder.
"You've f---ing stabbed me, look how much blood there is," Green told Van Krevel before he passed out.
Van Krevel stood over Green who had regained consciousness, stabbing him a second time in the arm, laughing as she said: "You can't get anyone better than me."
The next thing Green remembered was waking up in hospital in a serious condition, wounded with a collapsed lung.
Van Krevel, who is known for orchestrating the murder of her father in 2001 and also stabbing a previous boyfriend in 2013, was arrested shortly after police spoke with Green from his hospital bed.
She is scheduled to be sentenced in February.
In sentencing Green on Monday, the magistrate noted he was serving three separate community correction orders involving drug and restricted substance offences.
"It's in your interest to see a psychiatrist," Magistrate Beattie said.
The magistrate imposed another community correction order for six months, with a condition that Green accept treatment from a medical practitioner.
