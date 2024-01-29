The Mercury in 2013: School starter Sarah is ready to roll

Sarah Walker will arrive at kindergarten with her own set of wheels.
The four-year-old was looking forward to starting at Lindsay Park Public School the following weeks - and at one stage her parents thought this day may never have come.
Sarah was born with a rare condition called children's interstitial lung disease, meaning she relies on an oxygen tank to help her breathe most of the time.
When she rolls up to school next week, as well as her backpack, pencil case and lunch, she will also have her "oxy-buggy" with her.
That was a modified golf cart made by Maintech Engineering that will help Sarah to wheel around her oxygen tank.
It was going to be a big day for the family too; mum Susanna said they were told at one stage Sarah may end up confined to a hospital bed.
"It's a very big milestone for us because we didn't think we'd get her out of hospital, let alone get her to big school, so we're just thrilled that she can just be like every other kid," Mrs Walker said.
"I was feeling very, very excited we had actually made it this far, but now that it's getting closer I'm feeling a bit sad and a little bit anxious."
But Sarah won't be alone; sister Neve, 9, and brother Noah, 8, also attend the school.
"We couldn't have done it without these two," Mrs Walker said. "They are her best medicine."
The family was still waiting to find out if a support teacher would be available to help feed Sarah through a tube in her stomach several times a day.
Mrs Walker hoped Sarah would broaden her classmates' understanding of others.
"I hope she can teach them acceptance and tolerance, and that just because somebody has something wrong with them they are still a person first and foremost," she said
"Sarah needs oxygen the same way someone needs glasses, and she doesn't think she's any different."
Also in the Mercury on January 30, 2013, Mogo Zoo was celebrating the birth of a 1.8-metre baby.
Shani, one of the zoo's Rothschild's giraffes, gave birth to a 120-kilogram baby girl.
It was a big deal for the zoo as there have only been 14 pure-bred Rothschild's giraffes born in Australasia in the last 20 years.
Also, there were as few as 300 left in the world.
