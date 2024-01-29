Safety measures to deal with runaway trucks on Mt Ousley interchange

Extra measures to lower the risk of runaway trucks on Mt Ousley crashing into the McDonald's car park at Fairy Meadow could be built into plans for the new interchange.
There have been several instances of truck drivers losing control coming down the M1 at Mt Ousley, taking the old Mt Ousley Road exit and crashing into the car park at the Fairy Meadow fast food strip.
That intersection had had a long chequered history, being called a "deathtrap" as early as 1952.
The interchange features a separate heavy vehicle only lane to separate trucks and cars.
That heavy vehicle lane also includes a separate lane to access old Mt Ousley Road, with early concept animation of the interchange showing a right-hand bend and a wall at the start of that lane.
The animation suggests that the wall may be there to deal with any future runaway trucks - to slow down their speed similar to the raised wall on the bend at the base of Bulli Pass.
However, Transport for NSW said the animations seen so far were from earlier concept designs, with the detailed design work now being finalised.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said there would be extra safety features built into the interchange.
"Two new heavy vehicle safety ramps will replace the current single safety ramp, providing an additional option for runaway heavy vehicles," the spokesperson said.
She said the interchange would also see heavy vehicles separated from cars before they reached the bottom of the mountain.
"All southbound heavy vehicles will need to exit earlier than light vehicles onto the new heavy vehicle bypass lane," the spokesperson said.
"Heavy vehicles will then either travel under Mt Ousley Road to continue south on the motorway or exit onto Mt Ousley Road for access to Wollongong.
"This will separate heavy vehicles from general southbound traffic and light vehicles exiting at Mt Ousley Road."
In December 2006 Admon Romel was driving his flatbed truck, overloaded with steel scaffolding, down the mountain.
He didn't have it in low gear and when the truck picked up speed, he found the brakes were no help in pulling it up.
Reaching speeds of 120km/h and with the brakes smoking Romel shot through the roundabout on the Princes Highway and into the McDonald's car park.
The restaurant was packed with young children either coming from or going to Wiggles concerts being held in Wollongong that day.
Thirteen people were taken to Wollongong Hospital, one woman with serious facial injuries which later needed surgery.
Romel, whose licence had been suspended at the time of the accident, was sentenced to two years jail.
In 2014 a truck rolled over in the laneway between McDonald's and the BP service station after the brakes failed, the driver losing control and hitting the roundabout.
In 2018 Sourab Bisht lost control of the truck he was driving down the mountain and also ended up crashing in the car park.
He had ploughed through the Fairy Meadow McDonald's fence and crashed into several cars before coming to a stop at a unit complex.
Two women were injured in the incident.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.