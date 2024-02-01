Cliff Road apartment sells for $850K above reserve

The Wollongong apartment market has produced some significant sales in recent weeks.
Now, a Cliff Road apartment has fetched a whopping $850,000 above the reserve price at auction.
A handful of bidders fought it out for the renovator on the sought-after strip.
It's believed to have been built in the 1960s, in original condition and with only two apartments in the block.
The selling agent, Darren Kay from Belle Property Illawarra gave us the lowdown on the sale.
There has been other exciting auction activity throughout the Illawarra.
A block of vacant land at Russell Vale, which had been in the same family for nearly a century, has been hotly contested under the hammer.
Bidders engaged in strong competition during the recent auction.
Read our auction coverage here.
Meanwhile, an upscale Wollongong hotel has been listed for sale, with major operators reportedly showing interest and a sale price of well over $30 million expected.
The Grand Pacific Hotel Wollongong is a six-storey, 96-room upscale hotel currently under construction.
Selling agent Trudy Crooks said they were expecting the project to sell for a figure in the high $30 million range.
Even though the COVID-influenced property boom is well and truly over, occasionally a listing comes to market which has the potential to establish new price benchmarks.
Case in point - a beachfront Wombarra home, complete with a four-person lift, could set a new price record.
Selling agent, Mattias Samuelsson from Ray White Helensburgh said the home had the potential to surpass the northern Illawarra's residential sale price record.
That figure is the sale of a beachfront property in Wombarra, which was snapped up by for $6.31 million in 2021.
Staying at the high-end of the market, a buyer has handed over an estimated $5 million for a villa in the region.
But this one is very special; it's a waterfront Minnamurra luxury home with views and more.
The selling agent, Michele Lay from Ray White Kiama declined to comment on the sale.
However, the Mercury understands the sale price was $5 million-plus.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. Set on a remarkable 1390 square metres and surrounded by spectacular Spotted Gum forest, this property is nothing short of wondrous.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au .
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.