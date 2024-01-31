Illawarra parents should 'set boundaries' to manage angst over phone bans

As Illawarra parents prepare their kids to return to school they might also be grappling with downgrading smartphone use as most schools now have bans in place.
But experts believe it doesn't need to cause household dramas if boundaries are set.
Woonona High School was one of the early adopters of the NSW Government ban on phones inside the gates, with one parent attesting to it being beneficial.
"If they're busy enough in the classroom it doesn't matter, the phones probably don't have a place in the classroom in any school ever," said Heidi Luyten, a mum of three and president of the Woonona High P&C.
"Most kids really like the structure that school provides them ... and I've always reminded my kids that the school day is very short and you can have your phone the rest of the time anyway."
Education expert from the University of Wollongong, Professor Lisa Kervin, said being clear about expectations, and consistent with those expectations, allows children to adapt to rules about technology more seamlessly.
"Coming out of school holidays, we're often a little bit more relaxed in holiday times, so getting back into those routines can be a challenge," Professor Kervin said.
"Teachers are experts on how it is that children learn. So I think we should be letting teachers decide on what's appropriate for school."
Despite kids around the world using digital technologies (like smart phones) to "learn and connect", the professor believed the Internet was not designed for children and safeguards should be put in place.
"So thinking about ways that we can support children to use digital technologies in ways that empower them, but also in ways that keep them safe?
"Digital technologies need to be managed in homes in ways that are supportive for the child and for the family themselves."
A Wollongong-based teacher whose school enforced the ban late last year, said upfront transparency about the school rules will help students to transition.
"Some kids come back desperate to learn and for routine, others really struggle with being back in a routine and having expectations," said the teacher, who wished to remain anonymous.
"We focus on giving them grace, while also being really clear about expectations so they know their boundaries."
The expectations outlined by the NSW Department of Education are that children should not use their mobile phone throughout the school day, including during class, recess or lunch. However they are permitted to use their devices while travelling to and from school, or for approved educational purposes.
The Department of Education dictates that individual schools have the ability to choose how they enforce the ban and respond to breaches, while providing optional methods of control.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.