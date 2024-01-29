Albion Park Rail mum accused of chaining kids to beds released on bail

A magistrate has described allegations that an Albion Park Rail mother chained her two children to their beds in a bid to "scare" them as "very disturbing".
The 34-year-old woman, who cannot be identified to protect the complainants' identities, sought bail at Wollongong Local Court on Monday after spending the weekend behind bars.
The woman and her partner were arrested on January 25 after their children, aged between 13 and 15, fled interstate and reported the alleged incidents.
The accused couple are charged with two counts of detaining a person with intent to obtain an advantage, with one count involving inflicting actual bodily harm.
The man is also facing additional charges of possessing a prohibited drug and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Police will allege the man ordered the younger boy who was playing with a friend on the street to go home on the evening of January 19, before he allegedly headbutted the child six to seven times, causing a "small lump" to his head.
The children retreated to their separate bedrooms. The next morning, the mother allegedly secured metal chains to the teens' beds, which were padlocked to their ankles.
Tendered court documents state when the children woke up, they were unable to remove the chains, which were secured tightly, but were were long enough to allow the teens to access the toilet.
The mother allegedly freed one of the boys and took him to hospital to seek treatment for a knee wound from a bike accident. It's alleged he was locked up three hours later when they returned home.
Meanwhile, the younger boy allegedly took a picture of the chain wrapped around his ankle, which had caused "bruising and an open cut".
Police attended the home that afternoon, however, it's alleged the boys didn't speak due to fear of what their stepfather might do. When the parents left the house to go shopping, the teenagers made arrangements to fly interstate.
They then reported the allegations to Queensland police, with the information passed on to Lake Illawarra police. A crime scene warrant was applied for, and granted, before officers allegedly seized brackets, chains, wires, and padlocks from the home.
A witness allegedly told police the accused couple "did secure them to their beds" and "they apparently left them long enough so they could go to the toilet and such".
The documents state the woman admitted to chaining the boys to the bed to "scare" them, with the court previously hearing she was "desperate" to control them after they allegedly misbehaved.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Sean Thackray opposed the woman's release, arguing she may corroborate evidence with the co-accused, who remains behind bars.
"There is a high public interest in matters of this type," he said, adding the prosecution case appears "overwhelmingly strong".
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie said the allegations were "very disturbing", however, opted to grant bail due to risk to the teens' safety was mitigated by them being a "considerable distance away".
The woman must report to police daily, not contact the complainants, and abide by a curfew.
"Don't you breach it (bail), because you won't get it again," the magistrate warned.
