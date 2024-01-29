Belmore Basin swimmers undeterred by sewage warning

Signs warning of possible "sewage outflow" at Belmore Basin weren't enough to put off some swimmers.
Sydney Water put the signs up that advised people to avoid going in the water.
But with temperatures in the high 20s on Monday, some people chose to ignore the signs and go for a dip.
A Sydney Water spokesman said the signs were in response to a report of "sewer surcharge flowing into the stormwater system" in Wollongong on Australia Day.
The spokesman said it was largely contained and cleaned up at a Sydney Water sewage pumping station in Wilson Street - a block from Belmore Basin.
However, the signs at the beach were erected due to lab testing results.
"Sydney Water's sampling team have advised that Cove Beach and Belmore Basin were indicative of sewage based on laboratory results," the spokesman said.
"So signs advising of the potential risk will remain in place until testing returns results within safety guidelines."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.