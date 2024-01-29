Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Far South Coast couple arrested on bestiality charges

January 29 2024 - 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man and woman were granted conditional bail to reappear in Bega Local Court.
The man and woman were granted conditional bail to reappear in Bega Local Court.

A Bega Valley man and woman will face court next month charged with engaging in bestiality and recording the illegal acts on video.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.