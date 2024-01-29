Far South Coast couple arrested on bestiality charges

A Bega Valley man and woman will face court next month charged with engaging in bestiality and recording the illegal acts on video.
About 3pm on Tuesday, January 16, police attended a Frogs Hollow property and arrested a 29-year-old man.
He was taken to Bega police station and charged with four counts of bestiality and one count of disseminating bestiality material.
Following that arrest, about 2pm on January 19, a 26-year-old woman, believed to be the man's partner, was arrested.
She was charged with one count of bestiality, two counts of disseminating bestiality material, and two counts of producing bestiality material.
Both were granted conditional bail to appear in Bega Local Court on Tuesday, February 13.
