Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

$500k reward offered to crack Southern Highlands body in the bush murder cold case

By Newsroom
January 30 2024 - 7:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Radojko Djordjevic was found dead in bushland in the Southern Highlands on January 31 1985. On January 30, 2024 police have offered a $500,000 reward to find his killer. Pictures by NSW Police
Radojko Djordjevic was found dead in bushland in the Southern Highlands on January 31 1985. On January 30, 2024 police have offered a $500,000 reward to find his killer. Pictures by NSW Police

Police are hopeful a $500,000 reward will help them find the killer of Radojko Djordjevic who was found dead in the Southern Highlands 39 years ago.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.