$500k reward offered to crack Southern Highlands body in the bush murder cold case

Police are hopeful a $500,000 reward will help them find the killer of Radojko Djordjevic who was found dead in the Southern Highlands 39 years ago.
On January 31, 1985, the decomposed body of a man was located in bushland off South Marulan Road, just east of the Hume Highway, at Marulan.
"The man appeared to have fatal gunshot wounds with a post-mortem examination confirming he had been shot three times in the neck and chest," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
The man was subsequently identified as Radojko Djordevic.
He had been reported missing by his wife when he failed to meet her and his children in Canberra for the Bojic church festival on Saturday, January 26, 1985.
A coroner's report indicated Mr Djordevic likely died between 9.30pm on Thursday, January 24 and 11am on Thursday, January 31, 1985.
"As a prominent member of Western Sydney's Serbian community, president of the Free Serbian Orthodox church and president of the Old Toongabbie branch of the Liberal Party, police believe the murder may have been politically motivated," the police spokesperson said.
In 2003, homicide detectives under Strike Force Wirrah, arrested and charged a man with the murder; however, he was later acquitted.
As the case remains unsolved and under investigation, a $500,000 reward has been announced for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Mr Djordevic's murder.
