The Mercury in 1901: Council inspector can't smell stinky drains

A council drain inspector with no sense of smell was pointless, according to the Wollongong mayor.
The issue arose during a council discussion about the awful smells emanating from the city's drains.
The mayor took the inspector to one drain, "the stench from which would knock a horse over" - though the story sadly did not specify the location.
The mayor then asked the inspector what he could smell - the man charged with overseeing stinky drains couldn't smell a thing.
"In his opinion an inspector who had lost his sense of smell should not occupy the position of inspector," the Mercury reported the mayor saying.
At the meeting, the inspector was not impressed, saying "I did not ask for the position of inspector, it was forced upon me".
After pressure from other councillors, the mayor withdrew his complaint about the inspector's lack of smell but promised to bring it up again at a later meeting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.