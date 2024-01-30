Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Push to pause Blue Haven sale 'politically motivated', says Kiama council CEO

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated January 30 2024 - 2:23pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A motion from Kiama councillor Kathy Rice to pause the sale of Blue Haven Bonaira has been branded as "politically motivated" by council's CEO Jane Stroud.
A motion from Kiama councillor Kathy Rice to pause the sale of Blue Haven Bonaira has been branded as "politically motivated" by council's CEO Jane Stroud.

To sell or not to sell - that is the decision before Kiama councillors at Thursday night's meeting.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.