Push to pause Blue Haven sale 'politically motivated', says Kiama council CEO

To sell or not to sell - that is the decision before Kiama councillors at Thursday night's meeting.
There are only two motions in the council papers for the extraordinary meeting - one is to decide to accept a buyer for the Blue Haven aged care centre, while the other is an attempt to stop the whole process.
The decision on whether to accept a tender for Blue Haven will be made in a confidential session because, while council staff have recommended one bidder, all the potential bidders and their offers will be listed in the report.
However a call to press pause on the whole process and request a government review has been tabled - but there are concerns about whether it is lawful for the council to even debate it.
That call came via a notice of motion tabled by Greens Cr Kathy Rice. It was originally put to the meeting in December but had to be deferred due to questions over its lawfulness.
Cr Rice's motion was inspired by an open letter written by former mayor Sandra McCarthy and deputy mayor Howard Jones that castigated the council over the sale process.
"Debate of this motion is a necessary response to the open letter recently submitted by two prominent citizens," Cr Rice's motion stated.
"Media coverage and the consequent further circulation of the letter has exposed the perception that the events it chronicles are not as seamlessly acceptable as previously imagined. The community will be interested in how their council responds to the letter."
In a 15-page response, council CEO Jane Stroud outlined the issues with the motion, including that it sought to over-ride decisions already made by council and that there is no provision in the Local Government Act to pause a tender process.
Ms Stroud also raised questions about the motivation behind Cr Rice's motion, noting it was the first time in this term of council that a letter of complaint was tabled as a notion of motion.
"It is the CEO's view that this circumstance of this notice of motion is intentionally politically motivated and not in the greater public interest," Ms Stroud's response stated.
"The tabling of this letter in the business paper as a notice of motion is disruptive, and an expression of dissatisfaction with council's democratically and lawfully made prior resolutions regarding Blue Haven Bonaira in October 2022 (by majority vote) and again February 2023 (by unanimous vote)."
The CEO's response also highlighted at least seven other recent council decisions that reiterated the intent to sell Blue Haven Bonaira.
The initial tabling of the motion in December had affected "the commerciality and value of the tender" and may have seen people enter lower bids
"There is the possibility that this enduring media and political cycle impacts on the submitted tender value, and bidder confidence," Ms Stroud's response stated.
"This is disadvantageous to the community as public monies were used to fund the construction and operation of this asset and service, and the ongoing risk and financial costs, or value at market continue to be borne by the ratepayer."
Ms Stroud also objected to the letter itself, particularly its assertions relating to a lack of impartiality in staff decision-making, lack of fiduciary responsibility and accusations of using confidentiality provisions inappropriately and financial mismanagement.
"Such allegations are not based in fact, or supported by the public record, and do little to assist the organisation and community in moving forward or improving organisational reputation," the CEO wrote.
Also, when it came to claims councillors were not provided sufficient information, the CEO stated that the councillors have been given 62 reports on Blue Haven, 35 on financial matters and 24 investment reports.
"Councillors have also had 20 briefings and 17 workshops, primarily focusing on finance, Blue Haven or risk matters. Given the volume, it is not accurate to state that councillors lack information or reports on the subject matter."
In closing, the CEO said the open letter and notice of motion were powered by a dislike of coming changes.
"It is always understandable that reaction to change and transformation will vary," Ms Stroud wrote.
"However, efforts of staff and the scant resources of council are best directed towards supporting the required changes, rather than defending unsubstantiated allegations and responding to notices of motion that ought not to have been tabled with council without the required consideration."
