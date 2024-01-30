Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Wolves junior Fletcher Mcfarlane embarks on a fresh challenge in Victoria

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
January 30 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Wolves player Fletcher Mcfarlane has signed with Hume City in the Victorian NPL. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Former Wolves player Fletcher Mcfarlane has signed with Hume City in the Victorian NPL. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Wolves junior Fletcher Mcfarlane says he is loving life in Victoria following his recent move to Hume City in the National Premier League.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.