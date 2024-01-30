Wolves junior Fletcher Mcfarlane embarks on a fresh challenge in Victoria

Wolves junior Fletcher Mcfarlane says he is loving life in Victoria following his recent move to Hume City in the National Premier League.
The 22-year-old recently switched clubs from Port Melbourne and said he wants to continue to develop his game with his new team.
The former Sydney FC academy product will rub shoulders with the likes of former Southampton and Bolton player Lloyd Isgrove at Hume City.
For Mcfarlane, he said the move was a great opportunity in the next chapter of his footballing career.
"During the off-season the Port Melbourne coach stood down," he said.
"I signed there because he was there and then after he left I had a couple of clubs interested and once I spoke to Hume I really liked the direction they were going.
"They've made some fantastic signings and I thought it would be a good opportunity for me to come in.
"Everything's been fantastic. Their training facility is what a lot of A-League teams use when they are in Melbourne. It's definitely a good step up for me."
Mcfarlane added he was still thriving on his interstate football journey.
"I'm absolutely loving it," the midfielder said.
"My development it improving. I'm only 22 and I've got a lot of games under my belt now, which is a good thing.
"I'm just really looking forward to the league this year because I think there's going to be some big teams and it is going to be very interesting how it plays out because I believe there's going to be a few teams such as us who didn't go as well last year that are going to make a real impact."
Mcfarlane and Hume City will begin their NPL campaign away to Dandenong United and will look to improve on a tenth placed finish.
