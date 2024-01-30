Wollongong researcher among experts guiding healthcare funding inquiry

A Wollongong researcher with decades of experience will help guide an inquiry into healthcare funding in NSW and how to deliver better, more cost-effective services to the state's residents.
Professor Kathy Eagar, an adjunct professor of health services research at the University of NSW, was invited to join a panel of experts that includes other academics, clinicians and healthcare leaders.
"It's the sounding board for the special commission and for the commissioner, to sound out issues and to help synthesise what are the major key issues, and what are the... sensible recommendations," Professor Eagar said.
The panel has met once and will meet again for a full-day, face-to-face meeting on Wednesday, January 31.
Professor Eagar worked at the University of Wollongong for almost 30 years and has a background in both health policy and research.
As a professor of health services research, she said, she had investigated how the health system worked and how it could be improved.
"I've had a very strong background in how to improve patient outcomes and patient experience," Professor Eagar added.
The Special Commission of Inquiry into Healthcare Funding is examining NSW Health's governance and accountability structure, how the department funds public health services, and how it can address rising costs, stem wastage, and improve financial management.
Professor Eagar said another key theme of the inquiry was the workforce, and how that would look in the future with new models of care for an ageing population.
"Increasingly your patients have got multiple health conditions which in combination are driving their need for care, and with a lot more chronic disease we have to reorient our health system so that the hospital isn't sitting in the middle of everything," she said.
For decades, Professor Eagar said, governments had approached healthcare with an aim of reducing costs.
"We have to reorient that thinking and stop thinking about how cheaply we can do things, and start talking about, 'How do we get the best value for money?'" she said.
She said the system had reached a point where the focus needed to shift from small cost savings to a restructure that would deliver better value and take pressure off the workforce.
"The health workforce had been under the most inordinate pressure - before COVID the system was just coping - and COVID really brought the system to breaking point, and we have to put circuit breakers into the system, in order to attract and retain the best, most skilled health staff we can find," Professor Eager said.
The inquiry held its first set of public hearings in November 2023 and will hold its second in February.
It will deliver its final report on or by August 24.
