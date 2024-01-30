Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

Wollongong researcher among experts guiding healthcare funding inquiry

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated January 30 2024 - 2:53pm, first published 2:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professor Kathy Eagar is among a group of experts assisting the healthcare funding inquiry. Main picture by Adam McLean, inset picture supplied by UOW
Professor Kathy Eagar is among a group of experts assisting the healthcare funding inquiry. Main picture by Adam McLean, inset picture supplied by UOW

A Wollongong researcher with decades of experience will help guide an inquiry into healthcare funding in NSW and how to deliver better, more cost-effective services to the state's residents.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Health

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.