Man accused of torching Kiama home during domestic violence dispute named

A man accused of setting his Kiama home on fire during a violent domestic dispute before injuring two cops during his arrest has been identified in court.
Michael McKenzie, 35, did not apply for bail when his matter was mentioned at Wollongong Local Court on Monday, following his arrest about 7.30am the day before.
He is yet to enter formal pleas to destroying or damaging property, two counts of damaging property by fire and causing over $15,000 worth in damage, hindering or resisting police, two counts of assaulting a police officer in execution of duty, and affray.
Police will allege McKenzie knowingly breached the conditions of an apprehended violence order before he intentionally or recklessly damaged the inside walls and flyscreen of his Orana Avenue, Kiama public housing home shortly before 7am on January 28.
It's alleged McKenzie escalated the dispute by setting fire to the home, with firefighters finding it well alight when they arrived at the scene soon after.
As crews battled to extinguish the flames and protect neighbouring properties, McKenzie allegedly assaulted two female police officers as he resisted his arrest.
"During the arrest two female officers suffered injuries to their elbow and head. They were treated at Shellharbour hospital before returning to duty," a NSW Police spokeswoman told the Mercury on Monday.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie formally refused bail and McKenzie will await his next court date of February 15 from behind bars.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.