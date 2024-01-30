Shellharbour on the hunt for more silverware after strong Maso Cup showing

Shellharbour aren't messing about on their quest for more silverware in 2024.
Last year's inaugural Illawarra Women's Premier League grand final champions put in an extremely impressive showing at the recent Maso Cup, held in Wollongong.
The Cup is one of the Australian-Macedonian football community's biggest tournaments, divided into five grades - men's division one, men's division two, over-35s, youth and women.
But the team's performances showed they will again be one of the challengers in the IWPL.
The side will be relatively unchanged with some fresh faces in the form of former NPL golden boot winner Maddi Costanzo, Tahlia Petrovski and former Jets Academy goalkeeper Xanthe Parsons.
"I think the success and the culture that we've bred has really attracted some quality players," Fogarty said.
"The girls haven't really had much of an opportunity to train together being so early in the year so to beat some pretty strong sides and to make the grand final at the Maso Cup was a promising sign for the season ahead."
Shellharbour will also be leaning on their youth grade team in 2024, which is one of, if not the best team, in the state in their age group.
The Ben Thurgar-coached side recently picked up the Sports Team of the Year award at the Shellharbour City Council annual ceremony.
First grade coach Fogarty said the plan to utilize the next generation of talent was one that was in the works for some time.
"We developed a plan a few years ago about a pathway for those junior girls to push through to the first grade squads," he said.
"And that's obviously now come to fruition. These Shellharbour juniors for five to 10 years are now given an opportunity to play in the Premier League and for the defending champions."
Fogarty is under no illusions however, with the likes of league champions Woonona, as well as Albion Park expected to be serious challengers.
He added he would like to see the IWPL to grow even bigger in the second edition of the competition.
"Women's football in the region is so strong at the moment," Fogarty continued.
"I think the first year was a success. I'd really like to see more clubs in the competition. There was six last year and this year. In the future I would love to see eight or 10 teams down the track."
It was a successful outing for Shellharbour's over 35s team at the Maso Cup, with the team claiming the division with a 1-0 win against Yagoona Lions.
