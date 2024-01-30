Young Australian of the Year Emma McKeon backs Wollongong's MS Mega Swim

Wollongong's swimming superstar and Young Australian of the Year Emma McKeon has urged people to dive in and support Wollongong's 14th annual MS Australia Mega Swim.
McKeon, the most successful Australian Olympian of all time, has fond memories of swimming in one of Wollongong's early MS Australia Mega Swims.
"I really enjoyed it. The Mega Swim is a fun event and the money raised goes to a good cause," she said.
Figtree Lions Club members, together with MS Australia officials, will run the Mega Swim at the University of Wollongong's UniActive Centre over the weekend of March 9 and 10.
The now Gold Coast-based McKeon, winner of 11 Olympic medals including four gold at the Tokyo Olympics, will not be swimming in the Mega Swim this year but is happy to add her vote of support for the fundraising event.
At a National Australia Day Council function in Canberra recently McKeon was named Young Australian of the Year. The award recognizes those aged 16 to 30 who are considered to be exceptional young Australians.
The annual Wollongong MS Australia Mega Swim has raised more than $500,000 to assist people living with multiple sclerosis.
Member for Keira and NSW Health Minister Ryan Park is set to officially open the Mega Swim at 12pm on March 9.
Entrants will be from swim clubs, water polo teams and business groups around Wollongong and will be required to keep at least one member in the pool over 24 hours from midday on Saturday, March 9.
Figtree Lions Club spokesman Dave Berry said about 25 members would provide 24-hour event management and a non-stop barbecue for swimmers.
"It's always a great fun weekend for everyone involved," Berry said.
There are more than 33,300 people living with MS in Australia and everyone's experience is unique. Living with MS is complex and unpredictable with varied symptoms that range from mild to severe.
Funds raised contribute to the MS Go for Gold Scholarships, the Plus Financial Assistance Program and provide services to directly benefit people living with multiple sclerosis.
Go to msmegachallenge.org.au to register for the Mega Swim or call Dave Berry on 0409 126 091 for more details.
